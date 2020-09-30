New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- The Global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market report renders an in-depth examination and study of the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing industry, including assessment of major segments like trends, drivers and restraints, opportunities, regulatory framework, value chain analysis, and overall market landscape. The report covers advancements in technologies, product developments, profiles of key competitors, business strategies, and emerging trends of the industry.



The global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market is forecasted to reach USD 15.72 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand from emerging markets will help the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market maintain a stable growth rate over the forecast period. The progress of the global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing market is mainly driven by stringent government rules and regulations and the increasing number of alcohol drug abuse cases.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Lion Laboratories Limited, LifeLoc Technologies Inc., BACtrack, C4 Development Ltd., Andatech Private Limited, Quest Products Inc., Alere Inc., Intoximeters and Soberlink, Inc., among others.



The Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing industry is segmented into:



Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Semi-conductor based Breathalyzer

Intoxilyzer (IR)

Chromatographic Instruments

Hair Testing Devices (Kits)

Urine Testing Devices

Oral Fluid Testing Devices (Saliva)

Fuel cells based Breathalyzer

Immunoassay Analyzers



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Federal Departments

Hospitals

Private Sectors

Rehabilitation Centers

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Drug Detection

Alcohol Detection



Regional Outlook of Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing industry

Analysis of the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



