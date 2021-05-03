New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market Size – USD 9.30 Billion in 2019, Industry Growth - CAGR of 6.8%, Industry Trends –Increasing Consumption of Alcohol.



The global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market is forecasted to reach USD 15.72 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand from emerging markets will help the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market maintain a stable growth rate over the forecast period. The progress of the global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing market is mainly driven by stringent government rules and regulations and the increasing number of alcohol drug abuse cases. The low-cost breathalyzers in developing economies are also fueling the expansion of the market over the forecast period.



Due to the pandemic, there are high chances of disruption in the supply chain and influence ingredients and raw material supplies. The financial crisis can let people shrink their expenses, which can lead to a decrease in the demand for alcohol and drugs. The reduction in demand will relatively affect the sales of the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing kits. The other factor that can hinder the sales of the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing packages is the high price points of the testing kits and the inaccurate results produced by the breathalyzers. The technological advancements of the breathalyzers will lead to more efficient and enhanced breathalyzers in the future.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Lion Laboratories Limited, LifeLoc Technologies Inc., BACtrack, C4 Development Ltd., Andatech Private Limited, Quest Products Inc., Alere Inc., Intoximeters and Soberlink, Inc., among others.



The COVID-19 impact:



With the outbreak of the coronavirus, WHO encourages people to take more aggressive steps to prevent the widespread of the virus and to abide by the rules and regulations created by the respective governments of each country. The transmission rate of the COVID-19 is much higher than expected. It can quickly spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, which can spread whenever a person coughs or exhales. Thus, there is a high chance of transmission of the COVID-19 virus through the breathalyzers. The risks associated with the use of the breathalyzers have prevented the federal departments from using the testing kits for a few days to prevent the transmissions. As a result, the sales of Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing packages have been affected, and there is a decrease in demand for testing kits. Another reason for the reduction in sales of the testing kits is the on-going lockdown worldwide. Mostly the breathalyzers were used by the federal governments to check the level of alcohol of the drivers. Still, due to the lockdown, the transport sector has been affected profoundly. Thus, there are fewer vehicles on the road, which has ultimately minimized the number of road and automobile fatalities over the next few months.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The government's strict rules and regulations on alcohol and drug abuse cases are driving the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market. Also, the increasing consumption of alcohol and drugs is adding up to the growth of the market. Companies are embracing more eco-friendly and bio-degradable straw materials that can be recycled, renewed, and reused.



North America has dominated the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market over the forecast period. The federal governments of the countries in North America are the most significant contributors to the market. Many American companies have started using testing kits due to safety concerns in the workplace. Moreover, as alcohol can affect work output and damage the company's reputation in front of the clients, they have started adopting the testing kits over the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific registered a higher growth rate over the forecast period, along with Europe. The Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market of Asia Pacific is boosted by the excessive usage of the testing Kits by the officials and also in transport and construction sites.



The global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market is adopting some wiser strategies to say competitive in between the growing demand of the testing kits. Collaborations have been observed between prominent brands to increase their product portfolio and enter new markets. Companies adopt effective marketing and branding strategies to hold the position of the products in the competitive market.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market on the basis of equipment, end-users, application, and region:



Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Semi-conductor based Breathalyzer

Intoxilyzer (IR)

Chromatographic Instruments

Hair Testing Devices (Kits)

Urine Testing Devices

Oral Fluid Testing Devices (Saliva)

Fuel cells based Breathalyzer

Immunoassay Analyzers



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Federal Departments

Hospitals

Private Sectors

Rehabilitation Centers

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Drug Detection

Alcohol Detection



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market Equipment Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Stringent government rules and regulation regarding drunk and drive cases



4.2.2.2. Increasing number of drug and alcohol abuse cases



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Increasing number of products being recalled



4.2.3.2. Higher price point of the products



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



4.9. Customer Mapping



4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



4.11. Global Recession Influence



Continued….



