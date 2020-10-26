Alcohol Ethoxylates Market 2020 Size, Demand, Rising Impact of COVID-19, Competitive Insights- BASF SE, Clariant, Dow, Evonik Resource Efficiency GmbH, Huntsman

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- Alcohol Ethoxylates market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, price, revenue of Alcohol Ethoxylates by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on production, revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue, and the production capacity, price, revenue generated in Alcohol Ethoxylates business, the date to enter into the Alcohol Ethoxylates market, Alcohol Ethoxylates product introduction, recent developments, etc.



The market for alcohol ethoxylates globally is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4% during the forecast period.



- Major factor driving the market studied is the increased industrial demand for cleaners. Moreover, the growth in the personal care industry is also expected to attract the demand for alcohol ethoxylates market during the forecast period.

- The major hinderance to this market is the allergic reaction and skin irritation to the users caused by alcohol ethoxylates.

- Moreover, the environmental impact created by the products are another major hinderance.



Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Alcohol Ethoxylates Market Report are:



BASF SE, Clariant, Dow, Evonik Resource Efficiency GmbH, Huntsman International LLC, India Glycols Limited, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc, Nouryon, Oxiteno, P&G Chemicals, Rimpro, SABIC, Sasol Limited, Shell International B.V., Solvay, Stepan Company



Alcohol Ethoxylates Market Scenario:



Increasing Demand from Soap and Detergents Segment



- Alcohol ethoxylates are either further processed or are used as active ingredients in many commonly used cleaning products such as household laundry products. Their surfactant properties improve cleaning by reducing the surface tension between the wash water and dirt on clothes or dishes, helping the removal of the dirt in the wastewater.

- Alcohol ethoxylates is also used in personal care products such as shampoo, industrial and institutional cleaning products.

- Soap and detergents market is ever growing with the increasing awareness about healthcare. The top countries producing and exporting soaps include Germany, United, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

- The top five countries account to more than 35% of the total soap exports. Moreover, the exports for soaps from these countries is also increasing at 8% annually.

- Since these countries produce large amount of soap and detergents and the exports from these countries are also on a rise. This is expected to increase the demand for alcohol ethoxylates from the soap and detergent industry in these countries.



Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market



- Asia-Pacific is the largest market in Alcohol Ethoxylates, with market segments like Soap and detergent industry, personal care and industrial & institutional cleaning growing in the coming years.

- It is also expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, with increasing demand for segments, like food packaging and household care in China, India, and the ASEAN countries.

- The demand for surfactants in soaps and detergents was the largest in 2018. The per capita consumption of toilet/ bathing soap in China is four kilograms, which is one of the largest across the world. This consumption is expected to propel the demand for alcohol ethoxylates in the coming years.

- The boom in the population growing at an exponential rate is to drive the food processing industry of which Alcohol ethoxylate is an essential component.

- The Indian food industry is one the prominent industries; the increasing population is another factor boosting the demand for the food industry, which, in turn, is estimated to boost the alcohol ethoxylates market in India.

- The steady growth of the middle class in countries of China and India has been corelated with the increasing family spending in markets of personal hygiene, paints and emulsions and cosmetics.

- Thus, the rising demand from various industries is expected to drive the market in the region, during the forecast period.



The key insights of the Alcohol Ethoxylates Market report:



?The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Alcohol Ethoxylates market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.



?The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.



?The Alcohol Ethoxylates market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.



?The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.



?The report estimates 2020-2026 market development trends of Alcohol Ethoxylates Market.



?Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out



?The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Alcohol Ethoxylates Industry before evaluating its feasibility.



In conclusion, Alcohol Ethoxylates market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Alcohol Ethoxylates Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst's team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.



