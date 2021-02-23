New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2021 -- The global alcohol ethoxylates market is forecast to reach USD 8.01 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Alcohol ethoxylates (AE) can be considered as a major class of non-ionic surfactants that is extensively used in laundry detergents along with industrial & industrial cleaners, household cleaners, cosmetics, textile, papers, and agriculture along with other process industries. Some of the mentionable traits of these compounds are low to moderate foaming ability, rapid biodegradation, tolerance to water hardness, and enhanced cleaning of man-made fibers. It can vary widely in regards to its properties and applications due to the materials used to manufacture, which may have differnt structures and may be used in varying amounts. Due to the variety in properties of these compounds, it is considered to have excellent detergent properties and also used in high and low-foaming products, as well as rapid surface-wetting agents. Thus, the presence of favorable features of these compounds has resulted in its extensive applications in cleaning products. In addition to that, rising demand for products with low Volatile organic compounds (VOC) is also opening up new avenues for the market as it is resulting in increasing demand for low VOC content alcohol ethoxylates. Thus, changing market trends are also supporting the market growth.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Clariant AG, BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., SABIC, Royal Dutch Shell plc.



In context to region, North America can be seen to occupy a prominent market position. The market position held by the region is resultant of continuously developing pharmaceutical industry, well-established home care products sector, increasing demand for low foam, and low rinse detergents, which are supporting the growth of the market in this region.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The Alcohol Ethoxylates market held a market share of USD 5.59 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.1% during the forecast period.



In context to Product, the Linear Alcohol Ethoxylates segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 4.8% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy 33.0% of the market by 2027. The rising demand for biodegradable products among consumers and a high degree of biodegradability of Linear Alcohol Ethoxylates with nearly 80% degradation results in its increasing acceptance and growth rate witnessed by this segment.



In context to End-use, the Cleaning segment is leading the market that generated the highest revenue of USD 2.91 Billion in 2018 with a growth rate of 3.8% during the forecast period. Traits of these compounds like low rising & enhanced cleansing that are necessary for improving the quality of cleaning products like detergents results in its extensive use for cleaning purposes, which contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.



In context to Application, the Wetting Agent segment is dominating the market occupying 0% of the market in 2018, with a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The traits of these compounds like enhanced low foaming, tolerance to water hardness results in its extensive application as a wetting agent.



In regards to the region, Europe held 0% of the market in 2018, with a growth rate of 4.2% during the forecast period. Factors like the presence of well-established, and mature home care products sector are supporting the growth of the market in this region.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Alcohol Ethoxylates market according to Product, End-use, Application, and Region:



Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Lauryl Alcohol Ethoxylates

Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates

Linear Alcohol Ethoxylates

Others



End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Metal Working Fluids

Cleaning

Paper Processing

Textile Processing

Pharmaceutical

Agrochemicals

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Dispersing Agent

Emulsifier

Wetting Agent

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Alcohol Ethoxylates Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Alcohol Ethoxylates Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. The expansion of the pharmaceutical industry



4.2.2.2. The growing demand for cleaning products



4.2.2.3. The elevating demand for biodegradable products



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Fluctuating price of raw materials



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price Trend Analysis



Continued….



