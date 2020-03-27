Alcohol Sensor Market to Reflect a Holistic Expansion During 2026 – Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 13.7% in the Forecast Period of 2019 to 2026

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2020 -- The ALCOHOL SENSOR market document lends a hand with SEMICONDUCTORS AND ELECTRONICS industry to divulge the best market opportunities and look after proficient information to efficiently climb the ladder of success. Global alcohol sensor market is expected to reach USD 4.33 billion by 2026 from USD 1.55 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026This ALCOHOL SENSOR market report has an overview of the market and also reviews throughout development. The rapidly revolutionizing marketplace demands the best market and business solutions to thrive in the market.



All this data aids SEMICONDUCTORS AND ELECTRONICS industry to take better steps to get their strategies better to trade goods and services.



Drägerwerk AG & Co.

KGaA,

Abbott,

Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp.,

,

Giner Inc.,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Asahi Kasei Corporation,

Intoximeters,

Lifeloc Technologies Inc.,

Quest Products, Inc.,

Akers Biosciences, Inc.,

MPD, Inc.,

AK GlobalTech Corp.

C4 Development Ltd.



Further, this report classifies the ALCOHOL SENSOR market dependent on regions, application, end-user, and type.



Global Alcohol Sensor Market, By Application (vehicle controlling and healthcare application),



End-users (Law enforcement agencies, Commercial and Individuals),



Technology (Fuel cell technology, Semiconductor oxide sensor technology and Others)



Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)



FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN ALCOHOL SENSOR MARKET



Increasing smoking activities



This data shows the prevalence of smoking in the United States as of 2018, by ethnicity. The prevalence of smoking was highest for American Indians with a total of 28.7%, and then was multiracial with 23.2%, black with 18.5%, whites with 17.1%, Hawaiian with 16.7%, other races with 15.7%, Hispanic with 13.5% and Asian with 8.1%.



Market Drivers:



Increasing demand for accurate alcohols and narcotics detection systems.

Growing demand for diagnosis of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), cancer and tuberculosis.

Research and development took place to improve the measurement of breath carbon monoxide (CO) in smoking activities



Market Restraints:



Complex structure in heat sensor.

High cost of breath analyzers equipment sensors.



