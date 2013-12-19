New Beverages market report from Datamonitor: "Alcoholic Beverage Focus: Emerging Trends to Watch"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Alcoholic beverage preferences are changing as consumers consider myriad new product options, from high and low alcohol beers, flavored liquors, and ciders to wines aimed at smaller households. This webinar highlights emerging trends in alcoholic beverages including new product developments, changes in consumer preferences, and sales trends.
Scope of the Report
- See which alcoholic beverage categories are expected to experience the strongest growth going forward.
- Observe the degree to which alcohol beverage consumption can vary by country and culture.
- Understand why products like cider and beer cocktails are experiencing a burst of new product innovation.
- Learn about how alcoholic beverage preferences have changed over the past decade, with one sector in particular losing share and sales.
- Check out which type of product packaging is trending, and see the unique ways that this packaging is being used for new alcoholic beverages.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
This webinar identifies and examines emerging trends to watch in alcoholic beverages that have the potential to alter the trajectory of the market for the future. It also takes a close look at consumer alcoholic beverage preferences, and uncovers factors that would encourage consumers to "trade up" to more premium alcoholic beverages.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What do consumers see as some of the major drawbacks of drinking beer, and how are beer-makers innovating to confront these issues?
- Alcoholic cider is a sector that pales in size compared to beer, but what is happening to help this market grow faster than the beer market?
- What trend is waking up the spirits market, and giving some alcoholic beverage producers a sense of deja vu?
- Alcoholic beverages aimed at women are on the rise. How are marketers addressing the consumption-related issues that women are most concerned about?
- Wine has traditionally been the drink of aficionados, but how is the wine industry reaching out to more novice drinkers to expand the market?
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