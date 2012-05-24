Alcoholic Drinks: Global Industry Guide - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2012 -- Alcoholic Drinks: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Alcoholic Drinks industry. It includes detailed data on Alcoholic Drinks market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.



The global alcoholic drinks market grew by 2.4% in 2011 to reach a value of $1,009.7 billion.



In 2016, the global alcoholic drinks market is forecast to have a value of $1,161.8 billion, an increase of 15.1% since 2011.



The global alcoholic drinks market grew by 1.8% in 2011 to reach a volume of 206.7 billion liters.



In 2016, the global alcoholic drinks market is forecast to have a volume of 231.4 billion liters, an increase of 11.9% since 2011.



Beer, cider & fabs is the largest segment of the global alcoholic drinks market, accounting for 49.3% of the market's total value.



Europe accounts for 45.9% of the global alcoholic drinks market value.



Anheuser-Busch InBev is the leading player in the global alcoholic drinks market, generating a 16.2% share of the market's value.



Market Definition



The alcoholic drinks market consists of retail sale of beers, ciders & FABs, spiritsand wines.



The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes.



Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2010 annual average exchange rates.



