Alcoholic Drinks in the Czech Republic - New Report Available

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Alcoholic drinks volume sales continued to stagnate in 2012. In terms of litres of pure alcohol, total volume sales declined moderately. While off-trade consumption of alcoholic drinks increased steadily in 2012, on-trade consumption witnessed a significant decline. Spirits consumption was affected negatively by a methyl-alcohol poisoning scandal. Beer performed better than in 2011 and wine stagnated, as in 2011.
Euromonitor International's Alcoholic Drinks in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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- The Future of the Spirits Market in Czech Republic to 2017
- Wine in the Czech Republic
- Spirits in Dominican Republic
- Rtds/High-Strength Premixes in the Czech Republic
- Cider/Perry in the Czech Republic
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