An alcoholic drink is basically a drink which includes ethanol or alcohol. An alcoholic drink generally contains 3%-40% alcohol. Beer, wine, and spirits all start with a process called as fermentation, which is the natural result of yeast digestion of the sugars found in ingredients like fruit, cereal grains, or other starches. Further, moderate consumption of alcoholic drink provides some health benefits such as reduces risk of heart diseases, ischemic stroke and diabetes. Rise in disposable income, changing life style are the major key factors propelling the market growth.



Accolade Wines Ltd. (Australia), Brown-Forman Corp. (United States), Carlsberg A/S (Denmark), China Resources Beer Company Limited (Hong Kong), RÃ©my Cointreau SA (France), Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Belgium), Bacardi Limited (Bermuda), Beam Suntory Inc. (United States), The Wine Group (United States), Diageo Plc (United Kingdom)



by Type (Wine, Beer, Distilled Spirits, Others), Application (Individual, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online Retailers)



Rise in disposable income and changing consumer preferences in emerging economies

Increase in global young?adult population worldwide



New development and innovative alcoholic drinks for the consumers



Development of naturally sweetened healthier alcoholic drinks



Fluctuations in raw materials prices



In March 2023, Carlsberg Group acquired Waterloo Brewing. Waterloo Brewing's variety of regional beers and ready-to-drink (RTD) drinks, Carlsberg's global beer and cider portfolio creates a fiercely competitive firm in the Canadian beer and RTD industry. This acquisition helped Carlsberg Group to expand in the Alcoholic Drinks market Alcoholic drinks market is a fragmented market due to the presence of various players. The players are focusing on increasing their manufacturing capacity and are offering competitive prices to gain high market share and establish their position in the market.



Geographically World Global Alcoholic Drinks markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Alcoholic Drinks markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



