Alcoholic Drinks Packaging in the US - New Market Study Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Alcoholic Drinks Packaging in the US" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Alternative packaging continues to make gains in wine, as products such as single-serve plastic cups of wine as well as foil pouches of wine are introduced by independent companies with increasing frequency. These products have largely become attractive to consumers as they allow them to easily decide the amount they wish to drink at any given time. In addition, the product's packaging is very resilient to breakage, which is normally of concern with glass products. Finally, as consumers have...
Euromonitor International's Alcoholic Drinks Packaging in USA report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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