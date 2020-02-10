Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2020 -- Alcoholic Hepatitis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



Some of the key facts of the report

1. Alcoholic Hepatitis total cases related to hospitalization increased from 249,884 in 2002 to 326,403 in 2010.

2. Alcoholic Hepatitis is an acute condition in which nearly 50% of patients with the disease have established cirrhosis at the time of clinical presentation.



Key benefits of the report

1. Alcoholic Hepatitis market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Alcoholic Hepatitis epidemiology and Alcoholic Hepatitis market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Alcoholic Hepatitis market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Alcoholic Hepatitis market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Alcoholic Hepatitis market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Alcoholic Hepatitis market.



"About 10–50% of patients with alcoholic hepatitis have a fulminant disease with a high mortality rate and another 5–10% develop a prolonged illness which leads to death."



Alcoholic Hepatitis often suffer from acute malnutrition resulting from loose eating habits, alcohol-related diarrhoea, reduced small bowel absorption capacity, anorexia, and a disproportionate catabolic state, which is directly related to increased mortality. Some specific therapies that are used for alcoholic hepatitis treatment are corticosteroids and pentoxifylline.



Corticosteroids, the influence of corticosteroid treatment on survival in those with severe alcoholic hepatitis has been under argument for the last three decades because of heterogeneity of the study design among different studies and selection preference from unclear diagnostic criteria requiring histologic validation. In general, corticosteroids conquer inflammatory and immune-mediated hepatic destruction, but their marked, anti-anabolic effect may suppress reinforcement and slow healing by inhibiting expression of genes (i.e., pSTAT3) regulating the proliferation and repair of hepatocytes. Corticosteroids have now become the first-line therapy for biopsy-proven, severe alcoholic hepatitis. Prednisolone is the treatment of choice in the management of subgroup of severe alcoholic hepatitis without any active infections or active UGI bleeding or renal impairment.

Pentoxifylline - It is a nonselective phosphodiesterase inhibitor that increases intracellular concentrations of adenosine 3?,5?-cyclic monophosphate (cAMP) and guanosine 3?,5?-cyclic monophosphate (cGMP). PTX is believed to improve outcomes in alcoholic hepatitis via downregulation of pro-inflammatory cytokines (e.g., TNF-?) that are thought to play a role in the pathogenesis of alcoholic hepatitis and are known to be elevated and correlate with disease severity. It has also been shown to have antifibrotic effects through the attenuation of both profibrogenic cytokine and procollagen I expression.



However, no specific treatments are available for those patients who are steroid ineligible, intolerant or unresponsive. Liver transplant has shown good short-term outcome; yet, feasibility, ethical and economic concerns remain an issue. Thus, despite the best standard of care and steroids, many patients either do not respond to steroids or are not eligible for steroids. A vast majority of steroid intolerant, ineligible, unresponsive alcoholic hepatitis patients are thus left with no specific available treatment options. Also, the current unmet needs in the market include less research specific to alcoholic hepatitis, lack of companies involved in the development of the drugs for this indication, and limited availability of epidemiological studies. A better understanding of the pathogenesis of alcoholic hepatitis and advances in the basic sciences are opening new avenues (such as gut microbiota, immune modulation, liver regeneration through growth factors) for alcoholic hepatitis.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Alcoholic Hepatitis treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. DS102

2. DUR-928

And many others



The key players in Alcoholic Hepatitis market are:

1. Afimmune

2. Durect

And many others



Table of contents



1. Report Introduction

2. Alcoholic Hepatitis Market Overview at a Glance

3. Alcoholic Hepatitis Disease Background and Overview

4. Alcoholic Hepatitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Alcoholic Hepatitis Country-Wise Epidemiology

5.1. United States

5.2. EU-5

5.2.1.Germany

5.2.2.France

5.2.3.Italy

5.2.4.Spain

5.2.5.United Kingdom

5.3. Japan

6. Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment and Medical Practices

7. Unmet Needs

8. Key Emerging Therapies

8.1. Key Cross Competition

8.2. DS102: Afimmune

8.3. DUR-928: Durect

9. Alcoholic Hepatitis Market Size

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Total 7MM Alcoholic Hepatitis Market Analysis

10. 7MM Alcoholic Hepatitis Country-Wise Market Analysis

10.1. United States

10.2. Germany

10.3. France

10.4. United Kingdom

10.5. Spain

10.6. Italy

10.7. Japan

11. Alcoholic Hepatitis Market Drivers

12. Alcoholic Hepatitis Market Barriers

13. Appendix

14. Alcoholic Hepatitis Report Methodology

15. DelveInsight Capabilities

16. Disclaimer

17. About DelveInsight



