Alcoholic Hepatitis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

Some of the key facts of the report
1. Nearly 50% of patients with Alcoholic Hepatitis have established cirrhosis at the time of clinical presentation.
2. The typical age of Alcoholic Hepatitis patients is between 40 and 50 years, with the majority occurring before the 60 years.
3. Around 10–50% of patients with alcoholic hepatitis have a high mortality rate and another 5–10% develop a prolonged illness which leads to death.
Patients with alcoholic hepatitis often suffer from acute malnutrition resulting from loose eating habits, alcohol-related diarrhoea, decreased small bowel absorption capacity, anorexia, and a disproportionate catabolic state that is directly related to increased mortality.
Some specific therapies that are used for the treatment of alcoholic hepatitis are corticosteroids and pentoxifylline.
Pentoxifylline, a non-selective phosphodiesterase inhibitor, which raises intracellular concentrations of adenosine 3?, 5?-cyclic monophosphate (cAMP) and guanosine 3?, 5?-cyclic monophosphate (cGMP). It is believed to enhance results in alcoholic hepatitis through downregulation of pro-inflammatory cytokines (e.g., TNF-?).
Thus, despite the best standard of care and steroids, the majority of patients either do not respond to steroids or are not eligible for steroids. A vast majority of steroid intolerant, ineligible, unresponsive alcoholic hepatitis patients are left with no specific available alcoholic hepatitis treatment options.
Overall, the alcoholic hepatitis market is expected to grow in the coming years with improved clinical trials, increasing awareness among ordinary people, boost in research activities, along with a rise in its incident cases.
The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Alcoholic Hepatitis treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-
Drugs covered
- DS102
- DUR-928
And many others
The key players in Alcoholic Hepatitis market are:
. Afimmune
. Durect
And many others
Table of contents
1. Report Introduction
2. Alcoholic Hepatitis Market Overview at a Glance
3. Executive Summary of Alcoholic Hepatitis
4. Alcoholic Hepatitis Methodology
5. Organizations
6. Alcoholic Hepatitis Disease Background and Overview
7. Alcoholic Hepatitis Epidemiology and Patient Population
8. Alcoholic Hepatitis Country-Wise Epidemiology
8.1. United States
8.2. EU-5
8.2.1. Germany
8.2.2. France
8.2.3. Italy
8.2.4. Spain
8.2.5. United Kingdom
8.3. Japan
9. Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment and Medical Practices
10. Unmet Needs
11. Key Alcoholic Hepatitis Emerging Therapies
11.1. Key Competitors
11.2. DS102: Afimmune
11.3. DUR-928: Durect
12. Alcoholic Hepatitis Market Size
13. 7MM Alcoholic Hepatitis Country-Wise Market Analysis
13.1. United States
13.2. Germany
13.3. France
13.4. United Kingdom
13.5. Spain
13.6. Italy
13.7. Japan
14. Market Drivers
15. Market Barriers
16. SWOT Analysis
17. Case studies
18. Market Access and Reimbursement
19. Bibliography
20. Alcoholic Hepatitis Report Methodology
21. DelveInsight Capabilities
22. Disclaimer
23. About DelveInsight
