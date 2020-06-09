Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2020 -- Alcoholic Hepatitis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



1. Nearly 50% of patients with Alcoholic Hepatitis have established cirrhosis at the time of clinical presentation.

2. The typical age of Alcoholic Hepatitis patients is between 40 and 50 years, with the majority occurring before the 60 years.

3. Around 10–50% of patients with alcoholic hepatitis have a high mortality rate and another 5–10% develop a prolonged illness which leads to death.



1. Alcoholic Hepatitis market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Alcoholic Hepatitis epidemiology and Alcoholic Hepatitis market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Alcoholic Hepatitis market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

3. Alcoholic Hepatitis market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Alcoholic Hepatitis market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Alcoholic Hepatitis market.



Patients with alcoholic hepatitis often suffer from acute malnutrition resulting from loose eating habits, alcohol-related diarrhoea, decreased small bowel absorption capacity, anorexia, and a disproportionate catabolic state that is directly related to increased mortality.



Some specific therapies that are used for the treatment of alcoholic hepatitis are corticosteroids and pentoxifylline.



Pentoxifylline, a non-selective phosphodiesterase inhibitor, which raises intracellular concentrations of adenosine 3?, 5?-cyclic monophosphate (cAMP) and guanosine 3?, 5?-cyclic monophosphate (cGMP). It is believed to enhance results in alcoholic hepatitis through downregulation of pro-inflammatory cytokines (e.g., TNF-?).



Thus, despite the best standard of care and steroids, the majority of patients either do not respond to steroids or are not eligible for steroids. A vast majority of steroid intolerant, ineligible, unresponsive alcoholic hepatitis patients are left with no specific available alcoholic hepatitis treatment options.



Overall, the alcoholic hepatitis market is expected to grow in the coming years with improved clinical trials, increasing awareness among ordinary people, boost in research activities, along with a rise in its incident cases.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Alcoholic Hepatitis treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

- DS102

- DUR-928

And many others



The key players in Alcoholic Hepatitis market are:

. Afimmune

. Durect

And many others



