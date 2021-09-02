Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2021 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Alcoholic Infused Sparkling Water Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Alcoholic Infused Sparkling Water Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Alcoholic Infused Sparkling Water Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV (Belgium), Constellation Brands Inc. (United States), Eel River Brewing Co. (United States), M.I.A. Beer Co. (United States), Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co. (Ireland), Molson Coors Beverage Co. (United States), San Juan Seltzer Inc. (United States), Suntory Holdings Ltd. (Japan), The Boston Beer Co. Inc. (United States) and Wachusett Brewing Co. Inc (United States)



Scope of the Report of Alcoholic Infused Sparkling Water

Hard seltzer, spiked seltzer, or hard sparkling alcohol water is a type of highball drink containing carbonated water, alcohol, and often fruit flavorings. The alcohol content of most spiked seltzers falls in the range of 4-6% alcohol by volume (ABV) — about the same as light beer — although some can be as high as 12% ABV, which is the same amount as the standard five-ounce serving of wine. Lower alcohol also means fewer calories. Alcoholic Infused Sparkling Water can be considered a healthier option than traditionally sugary drinks such as soda, wine coolers, and fruity cocktails.This growth is primarily driven by The rise in Demand for the Alcoholic Beverages like Alcoholic Infused Sparkling Water in Youth Population and Growth in Alcoholic Beverages Application in Commercial and Household Purpose.



Market Drivers

- The rise in Demand for the Alcoholic Beverages like Alcoholic Infused Sparkling Water in Youth Population

- Growth in Alcoholic Beverages Application in Commercial and Household Purpose



Market Trend

- Clean Label Manufacturing and Attractive Packaging Techniques for Alcoholic Infused Sparkling Water

- Innovation in Flavours for the Alcoholic Infused Sparkling Water



Restraints

- Stringent Government Regulation regarding Alcoholic Infused Sparkling Water



Opportunities

Rising popularity for Cocktails and Breezer in Celebration Culture and Increasing Demand for the Protein Alcoholic Beverages in Fitness Industry



Challenges

Availability of Substitutes in Market



The Global Alcoholic Infused Sparkling Water Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Household, Commercial), Flavors (Black Cherry, Blood Orange, Cranberry, Guava, Hibiscus, Kiwi, Lemon Lime, Mango, Others), Packaging (Can, Glass Bottle, Others), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



