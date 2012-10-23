Alcotox Proven to Reduce Alcohol Toxins by 86%

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- According to the World Health Organization, 2 billion people worldwide consume alcoholic beverages. The world spends about $1.2 Trillion on alcoholic beverages every year. Hangovers are 70% more common in light to moderate drinkers and cost the US economy over $250 billion and the world economy about $1 Trillion in lost productivity. Alcohol related healthcare alone accounts for 12.7% of the US healthcare budget.



Alcohol consumption is the world’s third largest risk factor for disease and disability and is the leading risk factor for death in males ages 15-59. It is a causal factor in 60 types of diseases and injuries and a component cause in 200 others. Alcohol kills 2.5 million people every year, which represents 4% of all deaths worldwide.



However it is not alcohol itself which is the main causal factor, but its first metabolite Acetaldehyde, which is the real culprit behind almost all alcohol related biochemical harm. Acetaldehyde is not generally well known outside of academic circles and the white paper examines Acetaldehyde and its significance to human health.



Alcotox is a patent pending dietary supplement composed of a specific blend of amino acids and vitamins. It is designed to target, scavenge and neutralize Acetaldehyde, the toxin that is produced by the liver when alcohol is consumed. Acetaldehyde is 30 times more toxic than alcohol itself and almost all alcohol related diseases from cirrhosis, cancer and even hangovers can be traced back to acetaldehyde. Alcotox does not affect the pharmacology of alcohol, only its toxicity, so it is still possible to become intoxicated.



A recent study conducted by Select Pharma Laboratories in Scotland demonstrated that just one capsule of Alcotox was able to reduce the Acetaldehyde in a glass of wine by more than 86%. The overwhelmingly conclusive result would be quite an achievement for any allopathic drug let alone a natural dietary supplement.



