Aldan Performance Leads the Way in the New Fitness Revolution of Online Personal Training

Ellisville, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Aldan Performance, headed by renowned fitness expert Brandon Aldan, has just launched a new online training system that promises to revolutionize the way individuals train and meet their workout goals. Fast, simple, and easy to use, the new online system is designed to make it easier for people to achieve their fitness goals with the freedom to workout wherever they want.



More specifically, the new online training system offers mobile tracking of workouts, gives video demonstrations of all training exercises, and gives individuals personal access to the fitness expert himself, Brandon Aldan.



Depending on the individual’s goals and fitness level, clients receive a personalized fitness program that takes advantage of the direct access to Brandon Aldan. Brandon will personally track progress, and where needed, makes the necessary modifications to ensure the best results. For people looking for guidance and a voice to lead them in the right direction exercise-wise, this online system is perfect.



“Online training is the future of personal training. In today’s technical world, everything is done online and often through mobile devices. With the new system, people can now get the expertise of a qualified personal trainer without the restrictions of scheduling and location,” Brandon aptly sums up the app.



About Aldan Performance

Aldan Performance is headed by strength and conditioning specialist Brandon Aldan, who personally designs and implements all the programs. Brandon has more than 18 years of experience in personal training and strength and conditioning helping hundreds of people achieve their fitness goals and athletic dreams. Even though he made his name training hockey players, Brandon is happy to work with all individuals that come to him for assistance, regardless of background or ability. Whether a client’s goal is to play in the NHL or just lose a few pounds to look good at the beach, Brandon takes pride and fulfillment in providing the best program to meet that goal.



With the online personal training system, clients can consult directly with Brandon through phone, email, or Skype, and enjoy the benefits of a trusted and successful personal trainer at their own convenience. It also provides people with assurance that they are getting the highest quality training even though it’s a fraction of the cost regular personal training. Clients can sign up directly at www.aldanperformance.com



Media Contact:



CONTACT: Brandon Aldan, Owner/CEO

PHONE: 636-222-0337

ADDRESS: 62 Vesper Dr, Ellisville, MO 63011

WEB ADDRESS: www.aldanperformance.com

EMAIL: aldanperformance@gmail.com