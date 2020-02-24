Alderfer Auto Glass Offers Solutions for Windshields Affected by Winter Weather

Quakertown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- When it comes to dealing with worrisome windshields in Doylestown, PA, Alderfer Auto Glass offers the best solutions available on the market. As the winter months drag on, Alderfer Auto Glass reminds drivers that there are convenient and reliable methods for dealing with icy windshields. Additionally, any drivers who end up facing a cracked windshield as a result of these frigid temperatures should turn to Alderfer Auto Glass for an affordable, professional-grade solution.



Alderfer Auto Glass offered tips to prevent icy windshields in their latest blog post, outlining several methods for preventing and addressing them throughout the winter. To prevent ice from forming on a windshield, drivers can mix three parts white vinegar to one part water in a spray bottle and spray it on their windshield at night. In the morning, there should be no ice to worry about.



In order to remove ice from a windshield, Alderfer Auto Glass recommends mixing two parts isopropyl alcohol, one part water, and just a few drops of standard dish soap from the kitchen. This mixture will quickly loosen up solid ice and make it easier to wipe away with an ice scraper. This method is much more efficient than simply scraping the ice without chemical assistance.



