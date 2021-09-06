Alderfer Glass Advises on How to Care for Shower Glass Doors

Quakertown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2021 -- Glass shower doors imbue elegance to just about any bathroom. However, if they get dirty with water stains, mold, or mildew, their unkempt appearance can take the space from fab to drab. Fortunately, regular cleaning and proper maintenance can keep a bathroom looking fresh and pristine. The glass shower door experts servicing Macungie, PA, and the surrounding communities understand best practices when it comes to keeping shower doors spotless.



While there are countless chemical cleaners on the market, not all are environmentally friendly. Homeowners can mix one part of vinegar with three parts distilled water or some dish soap, place the solution in a spray bottle, and use it to eliminate scum and other challenging stains. Spraying a mixture of three tablespoons and lemon juice with one cup of water, letting the solution sit for five minutes, and wiping clean will leave a pleasant citric scent!



For those looking to invest in a pre-made product that's sure to satisfy, homeowners can rely on Alder Glass brand cleaner. Other products to keep in the arsenal include Bio-Clean Hard Stain Remover, Comet Bathroom Cleaner Spray with Disinfectant, and Clorox Green Works Glass Cleaner. Recommended cleaners for ShowerGuard brand coated products can be found here.



In addition to at-home and store-bought cleaning solutions, homeowners should invest in a squeegee and microfiber cloth to efficiently remove dirt and soap build-up and protect glass shower doors. While cleaning, it's advisable to leave the bathroom door open to allow air to circulate out of the room to prevent bacterial build-ups.



