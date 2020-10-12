Alderfer Glass Announces Grand Opening of Lehigh Valley Location

Quakertown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- Alderfer Glass has expanded its operations to better serve the eastern Pennsylvania community by opening a brand new location in Allentown. Located at 4845 Crackersport Road, this new facility offers first-rate comprehensive residential, commercial, and automotive glass solutions to the greater Lehigh County, PA community. This location's showroom hours are 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM Monday through Friday, and closed on Saturdays. Specialists at this Lehigh Valley establishment can be contacted via email or by phone at 610-379-3349.



Since 1961, this company's team has been dedicated to providing residents throughout the Keystone State with custom, affordable, top-tier glass installation, repair, and replacement services. Alderfer Glass is proud to operate an additional establishment that makes glass solutions more convenient and streamlined than ever before.



This team's Lehigh Valley showroom features a retail counter and trained staff to assist homeowners and professionals hailing from the surrounding area and neighboring communities. Alderfer Glass invites customers to call or stop by the location today for product details, pricing information, or to place an order.



For more information about all of this company's locations located throughout Pennsylvania or offered services, interested parties are encouraged to reach out to the team or visit them online at https://alderferglass.com/.



About Alderfer Glass

Founded in 1961 by two brothers and originally located in Telford, PA, Alderfer Glass Company has since expanded to serve the growing needs of Southeastern PA, with locations added to Lehigh Valley, Lansdale, Limerick, and Quakertown. By priding themselves on providing only the best in both product and service, Alderfer Glass has established itself as an honest and trustworthy provider of auto glass services in the Bucks-Mont area for over 54 years.



