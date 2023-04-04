Alderfer Glass Answers Frequently Asked Questions About Windshield Replacement

Quakertown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2023 -- When a vehicle owner needs windshield replacement in Lehigh Valley, PA, they often have questions about the process. Alderfer Glass, an auto glass company serving the Lehigh Valley area, provides additional insight by illuminating a few frequently asked questions about windshield replacement.



1) When should a windshield be replaced?

Small chips or cracks can often be repaired, but larger damage or damage in a critical area may require replacement. It's recommended to consult with professional auto glass technicians for advice on whether repair or replacement is necessary.



2) Is it safe to drive with a damaged windshield?

Even small chips and cracks in windshields can affect the structural integrity of auto glass, so it's recommended to have them repaired as soon as possible, even if it's deemed a minor repair.



3) How long does a windshield replacement take?

The time for windshield replacement in Lehigh Valley, PA, can vary depending on factors such as the extent of damage, vehicle model, and type of glass used. The actual replacement process typically takes 1.5 - 3 hours, but waiting for the manufacturer or OEM equivalent to ship the glass can take several days or weeks. Customers should inform the auto glass service provider ASAP if a quick replacement is necessary and they can inform on options.



4) How much does windshield replacement cost?

Windshield replacement costs can range from $250 to $500 for a basic windshield, and in some cases can be $1000+ for sensor equipped versions. Auto insurance companies usually cover some or all of the cost if the driver has a comprehensive policy. In order to ensure that replacement is covered, drivers should follow the claim process carefully and document everything their insurance company might need after a windshield damage incident.



5) Is it possible to drive right away after windshield replacement?

After having a windshield repaired or replaced, it is advisable to wait at least an hour after installation before driving again. This waiting period allows sufficient time for the adhesive utilized in the installation process to completely cure.



With these questions answered, customers will be able to make informed choices about auto glass repair. To learn more about the windshield replacement process or book windshield replacement now, visit https://alderferglass.com/.



About Alderfer Glass

Founded in 1961 by two brothers and originally located in Telford, PA, Alderfer Glass Company has since expanded to serve the growing needs of Southeastern PA, with locations added to Lansdale, Limerick and Quakertown and Lehigh Valley. By priding themselves on providing only the best in both product and service, Alderfer Glass has established itself as an honest and trustworthy provider of auto glass services in the Delaware and Lehigh Valley area for over 60 years.



For more information about the company or its services, visit https://alderferglass.com/.