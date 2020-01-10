Alderfer Glass Are Offering Premium Glass Shower Doors This Winter

Quakertown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2020 -- As the leading provider of shower doors across King of Prussia, PA, and nearby regions, Alderfer Glass offers a range of glass shower enclosures. The company's customized shower designs have been serving the needs of Southeastern PA for almost sixty years. The expert team at Alderfer Glass has recently advised on the benefits of glass shower enclosures.



One of the leading benefits that glass showers offer over other materials is that they require very little maintenance. They are easy to clean and durable, with a low chance of mildew or mold build-up. Alderfer Glass advises applying a protective coating on the glass when it is installed, as this helps to reduce soap scum spots. Overall, glass shower enclosures are well-constructed, requiring few repairs.



For homeowners with small bathrooms, glass enclosures help to make the room look more spacious. Bathrooms can appear and feel significantly larger than they are, without any closed-off partitions. Besides appearing larger, the space also appears neater without old, dingy shower curtains.



Glass showers are customizable, giving homeowners a range of options to choose from as they enhance the design of their bathroom space. Alderfer Glass has an extensive collection of various designs, allowing customers to opt for the enclosure that matches the design of their bathroom perfectly. Glass shower enclosures are also a safer option, with leaky shower curtains often leading to wet floors and slip hazards. They reduce the chances of any accidents from happening in the bathroom area.



For additional information, or to discuss new and replacement home windows in Souderton, PA, visit https://alderferglass.com/ today.



About Alderfer Glass

Founded in 1961 by two brothers and originally located in Telford, PA, Alderfer Glass Company has since expanded to serve the growing needs of Southeastern PA, with locations added to Lansdale, Limerick and Quakertown. By priding themselves on providing only the best in both product and service, Alderfer Glass has established itself as an honest and trustworthy provider of auto glass services in the Bucks-Mont area for over 54 years.



For more information about the company or its services, visit http://www.alderferglass.com.