Alderfer Glass Debunks Common Myths About Car Windshields

Myth #1: Boiling Water Helps Unfreeze Windshields

Pouring boiling water on top of a frozen windshield sounds like a quick and cheap way to melt away that annoying layer of ice. Unfortunately, this "life hack" is a malevolent myth. Contact between hot water and frozen glass can lead to serious windshield damage. Instead, auto glass repair experts recommend using a de-icer spray.



Myth #2: Chips Are Always Minor

Some customers assume that a tiny chip or crack in their windshields isn't a cause for alarm. However, not only can there be more damage lurking unseen, but these tiny damage points can also threaten the entire windshield's structural integrity. It's better to be safe than sorry, so experts recommend that vehicle owners schedule windshield repair in Allentown, PA, even for minor damage.



Myth #3: Replacement Costs More Than Repair

When glass repair experts recommend complete windshield replacement, many folks worry about how expensive it might be compared to repairs. However, assuming that replacement always costs more than repair is another myth. Many auto insurance companies would rather pay for replacement since they are invested in the safety of their insured drivers above all else.



Myth #4: DIY Repair Is Doable

Various types of windshield glass repair kits are available in chain stores and automotive shops, so many people assume that they really "work." Unfortunately, these solutions usually function more like bandages than anything else — and they can compromise the glass even further in some situations. Rather than trying DIY repair, call experts for their opinion instead.



