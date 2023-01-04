Alderfer Glass Explains How to Deal with Frozen Car Windows

Quakertown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2023 -- Almost every vehicle owner experiences frozen windows eventually, and dealing with this issue can be inconvenient and irritating. Alderfer Glass, a top provider of auto glass repair in Center Valley, PA, has a few tips to share for folks fighting frost this season.



One cheap, easy method to unfreeze windows involves three household items: isopropyl alcohol, room-temperature water, and a spray bottle. By combining 3/4 cup isopropyl alcohol with 1/4 cup room-temperature water in a spray bottle, vehicle owners can use the resulting mixture to melt away ice and snow. For best results, let the spray sit for 3-5 minutes, scrape away all ice, then try to open the windows again. Be sure to clean and remove any residue from vehicle exterior once able.



If this homemade method doesn't sound appealing, de-icer spray is also produced commercially. People interested in saving time and quickly unfreezing their windows can find a variety of de-icer products at big-box stores, auto parts stores, and online. Once the spray is applied and the ice is scraped off, it usually only takes a few minutes for frozen windows to become unstuck.



A bit of planning can prevent frozen windows in the first place. For example, parking the car in a covered area, such as in a garage (or under a tree or awning), significantly reduces the risk that windows will freeze shut. A car cover can also help eliminate this issue before it even arises.



When handling frozen windows, it's important to keep safety in mind. Don't attempt to open windows until all ice has been removed to prevent the possibility of water and ice damage to the window motors and trim. In addition, never force windows to open by holding the switch down or repeatedly pressing the buttons. Finally, don't fall for common auto glass myths (such as pouring boiling water on the glass to "unfreeze" it).



