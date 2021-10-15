Alderfer Glass Explains the Benefits of Getting New Windows Ahead of the Winter Season

Quakertown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2021 -- Although autumn brings a wealth of beautiful colors, temperate climates, and bountiful harvests with its arrival, it also signals the approach of another, not-so-liked season — winter. Although wintertime throughout the Pennsylvania region can be a frigid, windy, and uncomfortable time of the year, it doesn't have to be — and by installing new windows in the fall with Alderfer Glass, homeowners can ensure their families are warm and cozy all season long.



There are several benefits to getting new windows in the Allentown, PA, area during autumn. Old windows typically have poor seals and may even have small leaks and cracks, which lead to air leaks, drafts, and chilly winter nights. By replacing their windows during fall, homeowners can significantly reduce drafts and regulate indoor temperature more consistently. Not only does this make the home more energy-efficient, but it also can help reduce utility bills.



In addition to cracks and air leaks, old windows are also vulnerable to moisture — especially during winter, when snow, sleet, rain, and ice are abundant and cause condensation. This can lead to the growth of mildew, mold, and other allergens, creating eyesores and hazardous conditions inside the home. Replacing these old, shoddy windows with new, properly sealed ones can help eliminate moisture and condensation.



Another reason for opting for fall on a window replacement project is the weather conditions during installation. In fall, temperatures are often more mild and forgiving; not only can the cold of winter make the installation process somewhat more uncomfortable for homeowners and their families, but inclement weather or storms may delay the install as well, resulting in lost money and time. One advantage to winter installs though – shorter lead times – may make this an ideal time for certain customers.



At the end of the day, replacing a home's windows in Doylestown, PA, and the surrounding areas may simply come down to aesthetics. Many homeowners want to upgrade their windows or foggy glass and refresh their home's style, increasing curb appeal and adding beauty in the process. Fall is the ideal time of year to make these changes as it allows them to be ready for holiday gatherings, and to show off their new-and-improved windows.



