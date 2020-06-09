Alderfer Glass Explains the Best Way to Clean a Mirror

Quakertown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2020 -- There's no substitute for a high quality glass mirror. Mirrors are useful for a number of purposes, including aesthetic features, cosmetics and health maintenance, and more; in fact, people have relied on mirrors in their homes for thousands of years. Of course, homeowners also have mirror maintenance to consider. While a spotless mirror can add elegance and beauty to a room, a dirty or grimy one can have the opposite effect. Regardless if they're factory-made or custom-cut mirrors, it's important to make sure they last as long as possible, and this includes understanding how to properly clean them.



Part of conducting essential mirror maintenance is thoroughly cleaning them on a regular basis. Household mirrors can accumulate grime and calcium deposits over time, and periodically cleaning them — utilizing the right techniques — can keep even the most frequently used bathroom mirrors looking like new for years. For homeowners who are interested in ensuring the mirrors in their home spotlessly clean, Alderfer Glass explains the most effective way to deal with dirty mirrors.



The first step in mirror cleaning is to mix the solution. Store bought cleaners may work, but a more effective alternative is a mixture of one part white vinegar and four parts hot water. This solution should be able to tackle even the most caked-on calcium and lime deposits. Putting the mixture in a spray bottle can help with even distribution and prevent dripping and streaking.



Often, calcium, lime, and other grime can accumulate in specific spots on glass mirrors. The thicker buildup in these areas can make them harder to clean. To address the problem spots, it's best to pre-treat them with rubbing alcohol before the primary cleaning solution is applied.



The next step in glass mirror cleaning is to apply the pre-mixed vinegar and water solution. Before this is done, the surface of the mirror should be treated with plain water on a rag to prevent streaking. To avoid drip marks on the mirror, the cleaner should be applied from the top down. A side to side method should be used, as applying cleaner in a circular motion can create streaks.



When the standard cleaning procedure is complete, the surface of the mirror should be thoroughly inspected at a different angle than usual to reveal any marks or deposits that were left behind. If there are, they should be re-cleaned using the same method. If not, then cleaning is complete and the mirror should look like new. Anyone who is interested in learning more about custom cut glass mirrors is encouraged to visit Alderfer Glass today.



