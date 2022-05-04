Alderfer Glass Explains the Commercial Versatility of Back-Painted Glass

Quakertown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2022 -- Back-painted glass is not only beautiful, but it is also functional in commercial spaces. From offices to retail stores, many places can benefit from the addition of back-painted glass. Alderfer Glass, a Bucks-Mont local auto glass services provider, explores several ways back-painted glass can enhance commercial locations.



Back-painted glass makes a beautiful transition piece between hallways and rooms or between entries and interiors of offices and retail stores. It helps customers and visitors get ready to be "wowed" with its translucent surface, giving a sneak-peek into areas they have yet to visit.



Colorful glass can be used for accent walls or tiles throughout the building to establish brand colors or create a beautiful, sunny feeling that makes employees and visitors feel welcome. Dining rooms are another great place for back-painted glass as the material is easily cleaned and sanitized. Glass can be used to separate a dining area from other locations to keep eating and working separate. It can also be made into attractive, chic backsplashes in office kitchens.



Back-painted glass can be written on with dry-erase markers and easily wiped clean, making it a dual-purpose whiteboard and wall! Glass surfaces can be placed throughout offices or store locations for group meetings or doodle sessions. Private partitions can be created with back-painted glass to create privacy in offices or provide sanctuary in areas that are normally loud or crowded. With the addition of wheels or gliders, creating a secluded space is simple.



Glass drawer, cabinet, and locker fronts modernize and upgrade spaces such as gyms and storage areas. They can even be color-coded to guide visitors and employees through the building or indicate the purpose of each room.



Finally, back-painted glass is ideal for commercial spaces due to its customization potential. It can be designed with any logo, imagery, or color in mind to reinforce company identity across an office — or throughout an entire building.



