Alderfer Glass Explains Why ADAS Recalibration Is Necessary After a Windshield Replacement

Quakertown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2020 -- Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) like blind spot monitors, lane departure systems, and driver drowsiness detection can increase driver awareness, minimize risk, and keep drivers safer behind the wheel. Advanced camera safety systems like these are part of what makes modern vehicles safer and more comfortable then their predecessors, however they depend on ADAS cameras to properly function. Alderfer Glass, the windshield repair experts serving Limerick, PA and beyond, advises that these camera systems need to be recalibrated after windshield replacement services for maximum safety.



ADAS systems are oriented by cameras located at different points around the vehicle. These cameras require periodic maintenance and must be fixed when/if they fall out of alignment. Often, when a vehicle's windshield has been replaced or its steering wheel has been realigned, the ADAS camera system must also be recalibrated. Not doing so can compromise the effectiveness of important vehicle safety systems and leave drivers vulnerable. Fortunately, there are general guidelines dictating when most ADAS camera systems typically need recalibrating.



For vehicles that have had their windshields replaced recently, it's essential to know the manufacturer of the replacement windshield. Some modern ADAS systems are designed with windshields of a specific make in mind. If a car's replacement windshield is not made by the original manufacturer, the difference in specifications between them may throw off the alignment of the ADAS cameras. Anytime a car gets a replacement windshield installed, it's ADAS cameras need to be recalibrated accordingly.



In cases where the replacement windshield is not factory, the ADAS systems may be dangerously misaligned as a result of the change in specifications. However, the team at Alderfer Glass can ensure that driver's ADAS cameras have been calibrated based on the new replacement windshield. Having an ADAS system that is oriented for the wrong windshield can result in the malfunctioning of important safety features, which is why it's crucial to rely on professionals to handle these types of issues.



