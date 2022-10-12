Alderfer Glass Explores Options for Repairing Scratches on a Glass Tabletop

Quakertown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2022 -- Glass tabletops are a beautiful addition to any home, but unfortunately despite being a durable and effective protector, they are vulnerable to scratches. Alderfer Glass, a Telford, PA-based glass company, offers homeowners a few tips to remove minor scratches from their glass tabletops. While nothing is as effective as professional glass repair in Center Valley, PA, there are a few useful tricks that can be used to get rid of those annoying marks!



Toothpaste can work as a light abrasive scratch remover in a pinch. A small dab of toothpaste can be rubbed into a clean glass tabletop with a damp, clean cloth to remove superficial scratches. A gentle touch is necessary for this method, or further scratching can occur.



Clear nail polish, sometimes called nail varnish, is another DIY scratch removal tool. The polish should be applied in very thin, small coats. Excess polish can be removed with a Q-tip or paint brush covered in nail polish remover. When scratch repair is finished, the table should be left to dry overnight.



Glass repair kits are available DIY at many automotive and big-box stores. These kits are another way for homeowners to fix minor glass table scratches, although it is important to follow each step and wait for the full length of any drying or curing times. Alderfer Glass cannot vouch for each type or manufacturer, but have heard of some success stories.



Professional-grade jewelry polish, also called "jeweler's rouge," can be another effective scratch repair method. It should be applied in small, circular motions using a clean, lint-free cloth. A few coats may be needed for deeper scratches. Please be careful not to get on any other surfaces — this stuff stains!



Even though these and other DIY methods may work some of the time, scratches can be stubborn or may be too deep and are permanent. The best way to evaluate the repair of glass tabletops is with professional glass repair in Center Valley, PA. Professionals have the tools, time, and training to fix and improve glass tabletops and make them look brand new again, or replace and provide that new look. To schedule glass tabletop repair or consult, or to learn more about Alderfer Glass, visit http://www.alderferglass.com.



About Alderfer Glass

Founded in 1961 by two brothers and originally located in Telford, PA, Alderfer Glass Company has since expanded to serve the growing needs of Southeastern PA, with locations added to Lansdale, Limerick and Quakertown. By priding themselves on providing only the best in both product and service, Alderfer Glass has established itself as an honest and trustworthy provider of auto glass services in the Bucks-Mont area for over 54 years.



For more information about the company or its services, visit http://www.alderferglass.com.