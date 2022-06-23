Alderfer Glass Explores the Clear Benefits of Glass Table Tops

Quakertown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2022 -- Glass table tops can provide homeowners with furniture protection, versatile style options, and much more, says Alderfer Glass, a Bucks-Mont company specializing in custom glasswork. These are just a few of the many reasons why a glass table top is a good investment:



Glass table tops are stylish and adaptable, suiting any interior design or decor style. Glass panes can highlight beautiful woodwork or be used on their own as table tops to add light and color to a dark space.



Ease of maintenance is another reason glass table tops are a wise choice for the home. Using just a microfiber cloth and glass cleaner, homeowners can keep their tables looking brand-new. There is also no need for regular refinishing, dusting, or other maintenance tasks that need to be done with other table top materials.



Since glass is translucent, it can "trick" the eye and give the illusion of space. Because of this feature, it's a great material for kitchen or dining room tables in small apartments. However, there's no need to limit this extra-space illusion to small spaces. Glass table tops can be placed in areas of any size to add extra charm and class.



Installing a glass table top keeps the table underneath it protected. Water rings, dents, and scratches can ruin wooden tables. By placing a layer of glass over top of the table, homeowners can protect the beautiful wood from damage due to spills and more. Finally, glass is highly customizable. Since glass table tops can be created in any shape, size, or color, there's a table top option to suit every buyer's taste, budget, and needs.



About Alderfer Glass

Founded in 1961 by two brothers and originally located in Telford, PA, Alderfer Glass Company has since expanded to serve the growing needs of Southeastern PA, with locations added to Lansdale, Limerick and Quakertown. By priding themselves on providing only the best in both product and service, Alderfer Glass has established itself as an honest and trustworthy provider of auto glass services in the Bucks-Mont area for over 54 years.



