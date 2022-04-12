Alderfer Glass Explores the Pros and Cons of Hinged vs. Sliding Glass Shower Doors

Quakertown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2022 -- Choosing the perfect frameless shower door can be a challenge, according to Alderfer Glass, a glass company serving Telford, Lansdale, Limerick, Quakertown, Lehigh Valley and the surrounding areas. The two main designs on the market are hinged glass doors and sliding glass doors, which both have different pros and cons.



Hinged glass doors open outward on a hinge. Shower enclosures with this style door are more accessible because they can provide a wider opening and customized size. Hinged doors are also easy to clean with no extra tracks or difficult-to-reach hardware. For homeowners who like customization, they are a popular choice since all panels are available to be modified.



There can be some cons to hinged shower doors. Hinged doors may not work in small bathrooms with limited space. They can be prone to slamming shut if pushed too hard, which isn't ideal for families who have young children. Finally, they are more prone to letting water out through gaps between the enclosure and the wall in certain instances.



Sliding glass doors work like a patio door, with a metal or wheeled track that allows the door to glide back and forth. These doors save space in small bathrooms. They also suit many kinds of enclosures since they can be easier to install. Since they're designed to seal the sides of the shower by design with a vertical frame, they keep water from leaking onto the floor.



These doors have their cons, too. Sliding doors cannot be opened as wide as hinged doors, making sliding door showers less accessible on narrow openings. The tracks of sliding doors require careful maintenance to prevent build-up or sticking. Cleaning can also be a challenge as it can be difficult to clean out shower door tracks and clean by-passing doors that overlap.



While both hinged and sliding glass shower doors should be treated with care, they are overall a great way to give any bathroom an open and modern look. To learn more about glass shower enclosures or to discuss available options, visit http://www.alderferglass.com.



About Alderfer Glass

Founded in 1961 by two brothers and originally located in Telford, PA, Alderfer Glass Company has since expanded to serve the growing needs of Southeastern PA, with locations added to Lansdale, Limerick and Quakertown. By priding themselves on providing only the best in both product and service, Alderfer Glass has established itself as an honest and trustworthy provider of auto glass services in the Bucks-Mont area for over 54 years.



For more information about the company or its services, visit http://www.alderferglass.com.