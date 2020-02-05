Alderfer Glass Is Currently Taking Orders for Bathroom Mirrors Throughout the New Year

Quakertown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- As the leading provider of bathroom mirrors in Center Valley, PA, Alderfer Glass is scheduling orders for their products throughout January 2020 and the rest of the year. For almost 60 years, the company has provided residential and commercial glass solutions, including flat sheet mirrors, custom shapes, antique mirrors, and framed mirrors. Their team has recently advised on the benefits that bathroom mirrors offer for both home and business owners.



In the majority of homes, the bathroom is typically one of the smaller rooms in the building. However, by adding a mirror above the sink, the room can appear more in-depth and spacious. Not only that, but larger mirrors can make a bathroom space seem to be double its actual size. For homes that have windows in the bathrooms, a strategically placed mirror on the opposite wall can make the space look even more substantial.



Mirrors can also create a light environment in a dark space. This is ideal for bathrooms that have no windows and lack natural light. Mirrors can reflect the light inside the room, bouncing it off the vanity area and countertops and making the room appear much brighter overall. For homeowners that want to create this illusion, Alderfer Glass recommends that mirrors are placed on the walls opposite light fittings, as this helps to enhance the amount of light that is reflected.



For small bathrooms that lack storage space, mirrored wall cabinets are a fantastic option. This offers the usual benefits of a bathroom mirror, doubled with hidden storage space behind the mirror. Homeowners have the choice of stock mirrored cabinets or custom build designs that suit their size specifications and personal requirements. Mirrors also help to enhance the design and style of any bathroom space. With dozens of different mirror styles available, there are plenty of choices when it comes to complementing a specific bathroom space.



For additional information, or to order shower doors in King of Prussia, PA, visit https://alderferglass.com/ today.



About Alderfer Glass

Founded in 1961 by two brothers and originally located in Telford, PA, Alderfer Glass Company has since expanded to serve the growing needs of Southeastern PA, with locations added to Lansdale, Limerick and Quakertown. By priding themselves on providing only the best in both product and service, Alderfer Glass has established itself as an honest and trustworthy provider of auto glass services in the Bucks-Mont area for over 54 years.



For more information about the company or its services, visit http://www.alderferglass.com.