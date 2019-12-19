Alderfer Glass Offers a Wide Selection of Speciality Glass Across Pennsylvania

Quakertown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- With four showrooms located across the Pennsylvania region, Alderfer Glass Company offers a vast selection of obscure and specialty glass products for residential and commercial properties. They are leading providers of tempered glass, restoration glass, and shower doors in Hellertown, PA. They have built exclusive partnerships with the market's leading vendors and suppliers of premium glass brands, pushing them leagues ahead of their competitors.



The expert installers at Alderfer Glass recently advised on the benefits of specialty glass for homes and businesses. Custom projects that use specialty glass are a great way to help enterprises to look unique and stand out from their competitors. Tempered glass is a perfect way to contain privacy in public bathrooms or offices. Restoration glass is brilliant for bringing old antiques back to life.



When people hear about 'specialty window glass,' they often think about etched or stained glass windows. With windows often being the focal point of a room, they can be made more attractive both quickly and efficiently using either of these classic techniques. While etched or stained glass windows can be pre-purchased, the unique designs are always custom-made creations.



Unlike regular windows, specialty glass is typically designed to impede, obstruct, or hinder the transparency of the window. The opaqueness created can be advantageous in a variety of different settings. Since the majority of specialty window glass makes 'peeping' impossible, it's especially popular for bathroom/bedroom windows and front doors. For large windows, these specialist panels can block out large amounts of sunlight. This helps to conserve air conditioning costs and reduces the chances of the curtain, carpet, or furniture fading.



For additional information, or to schedule auto glass repair in King of Prussia, PA, visit https://alderferglass.com/.



About Alderfer Glass

Founded in 1961 by two brothers and originally located in Telford, PA, Alderfer Glass Company has since expanded to serve the growing needs of Southeastern PA, with locations added to Lansdale, Limerick and Quakertown. By priding themselves on providing only the best in both product and service, Alderfer Glass has established itself as an honest and trustworthy provider of auto glass services in the Bucks-Mont area for over 54 years.



For more information about the company or its services, visit http://www.alderferglass.com.