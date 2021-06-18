Alderfer Glass Offers Commercial Door Repair in and Around Allentown, PA

Quakertown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2021 -- Storefront glass windows and doors are the first impression customers have of a business before entering a store, so keeping up appearances — and safety — should always be a top priority for building owners. The team at Alderfer Glass offers commercial door repair near Allentown, PA, and new door and storefront installation, to keep Lehigh Valley storefronts pristine year-round.



There are several common causes of damage to commercial storefront doors and windows. Of course, inclement weather, including heavy winds, hail, and extreme weather conditions, can damage commercial doors and windows. Additionally, time can take its toll on commercial doors, and degrading seals and insulation can lead to rot, drafts, and foggy panes.



Impact from rocks, balls, trees, and even flying debris from auto accidents can damage glass. It's imperative to have minor blemishes repaired as soon as possible to limit the damage. Impact and tampering from vandals and burglars is another consideration for external factors impeding the integrity of doors and windows.



Sometimes, the problem with commercial doors and windows happens at the beginning. Installation mistakes have lasting effects that may render commercial doors candidates for repair.



Alderfer Glass offers a full range of commercial glass and door repair services to keep properties appealing, secure, and long-lasting! From broken glass replacement to caulking and sealing, businesses entrust this company's team of experts to restore their entryways. For additional information about commercial door repair near Allentown, PA, interested parties are encouraged to visit https://alderferglass.com/.



