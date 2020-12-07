Alderfer Glass Provides Quick, Convenient Windshield Repair

Quakertown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2020 -- After any type of accident, finding the right company for windshield repair in Allentown, PA, is crucial. Cars and trucks are unsafe to drive with broken windshields, and sometimes even with cracks or chips that obscure the driver's view. For anyone looking for rapid windshield repair, Alderfer Glass is the place to turn to for fast, affordable service.



Alderfer Glass prides themselves on finishing the majority of their windshield repairs in 45 minutes or less. They've also perfected the art of the "green windshield repair," which means there is no waste when the process is completed, and no windshield goes into the trash.



Alderfer Glass does mobile windshield repairs, so if the accident occurred at work, the process can be taken care of onsite. This is crucially important, as it helps drivers avoid operating their vehicle with a damaged windshield. The team at Alderfer Glass is often able to get deductibles waived from insurance companies for people who use their services, making their services even more affordable.



Alderfer Glass's windshield repairs in Allentown, PA. are comprehensive, extending to most types of damage. They can repair cracks and breaks that do not shatter the entire windshield quickly while also maintaining quality. Imperfections up to approximately one inch in diameter can be fixed with their affordable repair options, using only the safest and most modern technology to limit waste and help drivers get back on the road faster.



Anyone interested in learning more about Alderfer Glass's unique windshield repair process or schedule an appointment is encouraged to give their team a call today at 877-267-4527.



About Alderfer Glass

Founded in 1961 by two brothers and originally located in Telford, PA, Alderfer Glass Company has since expanded to serve the growing needs of Southeastern PA, with locations added to Lansdale, Limerick and Quakertown. By priding themselves on providing only the best in both product and service, Alderfer Glass has established itself as an honest and trustworthy provider of auto glass services in the Bucks-Mont area for over 54 years.



For more information about the company or its services, visit https://alderferglass.com/.