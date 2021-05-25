Alderfer Glass Specializes in Commercial and Residential Glass Repair for Broken and Foggy Glass

Quakertown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2021 -- Since 1961, Alderfer Glass has proudly served the Delaware and Lehigh Valley's glass needs with their expert level specialization in repairing and replacing broken glass and foggy windows. No job is too big or too small for Alderfer Glass as their team has decades of experience in both commercial and residential window measurement, selection, and installation.



It can be normal for windows and glass to fog or 'sweat' on the surface during temperature and humidity fluctuations, but it's not normal to see moisture accumulation in the internal airspace of insulated panels. Moisture within the interior panels of windows is a common sign of failed window seals. All multi-pane windows must be sealed to protect them against the harsh exterior elements and ensure proper energy efficiency, however, all window seals have finite lifespans.



Most window manufacturers offer warranties on their windows with up to 20 years of guaranteed coverage. Once fog and mineral deposits have been noticed, it's most likely time to replace the affected windows. Windows with a slight draft but no signs of fog or water issues are eligible for a free quote and may benefit from a full window replacement to rectify the frame.



At Alderfer Glass, the technicians and showroom experts have the professional knowledge necessary to measure, select, and install the largest variety of glass windows in the Delaware and Lehigh Valley area. Nearly all systems and brands are able to be serviced. For more information about the selection of commercial and residential windows available and this company's glass repair services in Allentown, PA, reach out to Alderfer Glass today!



About Alderfer Glass

Founded in 1961 by two brothers and originally located in Telford, PA, Alderfer Glass Company has since expanded to serve the growing needs of Southeastern PA, with locations added to Lansdale, Limerick and Quakertown. By priding themselves on providing only the best in both product and service, Alderfer Glass has established itself as an honest and trustworthy provider of auto glass services in the Bucks-Mont area for nearly 60 years.



For more information about the company or its services, visit https://alderferglass.com/.