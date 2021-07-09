Alderfer Glass Transforms Residential Bathrooms with Frameless Shower Doors

Quakertown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2021 -- As we get further into the summer, people are thinking about upgrading their showers, so their bathrooms feel more spacious and luxurious. Since 1961, Alderfer Glass has been a leading provider of high-quality bathroom mirrors and shower doors in Lehigh Valley, PA, and the surrounding areas.



After a year of being confined to their homes to prevent the spread of COVID-19, people are critically evaluating the different parts of their homes. They want something fresh and exciting that can impress the guests they can now have over again. The changes they want to make are not confined to social areas, such as the kitchen or the living room. Instead, even small spaces, like bathrooms, are getting a little renovation love this year by way of frameless shower doors.



Since the summer days are getting hotter and hotter in Pennsylvania, homeowners are finishing up outdoor home improvement projects and preparing for indoor renovations, such as bathroom remodels. These homeowners are tired of cramped spaces, especially in their bathrooms, and outdated fixtures, like their bathtubs. They don't want to scrub mold off their shower walls or feel claustrophobic any time they walk into the bathroom.



Installing frameless glass shower doors is a small way homeowners can see significant improvements in their bathrooms' appearance. These doors create beautifully spacious and bright bathrooms. Not only that, they are easy to clean, can prevent mold buildup, and can be customized to fit any space.



About Alderfer Glass

Founded in 1961 by two brothers and originally located in Telford, PA, Alderfer Glass Company has since expanded to serve the growing needs of Southeastern PA, with locations added to Lansdale, Limerick and Quakertown. By priding themselves on providing only the best in both product and service, Alderfer Glass has established itself as an honest and trustworthy provider of auto glass services in the Bucks-Mont area for nearly 60 years.



