Alderfer Warns Drivers of the Most Common Causes of Windshield Damage

Windshields have an important job: they protect the car's interior and enable drivers to see clearly even when traveling at high speeds. Even though they are an essential part of the vehicle, car owners often neglect to think about the windshield's integrity before it's too late. As a leading provider of windshield repair in Center Valley, PA, Alderfer Glass wants to change this, and that's why they're reminding drivers of the common causes of windshield cracks and scratches so that they can be more responsible drivers.



When people hear "windshield damage," they often imagine a head-on collision where glass explodes everywhere. However, even small fender-benders can create minor cracks in the windshield. Any time the car frame is bent, extra pressure can be put on the windshield, leading to cracks. When this happens, drivers should have their windshield repaired as soon as possible to protect the safety of their vehicles.



Drivers must also be aware of road debris and construction vehicles, especially when driving at high speeds. A tire from a passing car can kick up anything on the road, and the velocity of this rock or piece of gravel can cause a chip or crack in the windshield. In the same way, debris from a construction vehicle can slam into the windshield of the person driving behind them. To protect their windshields, Alderfer Glass recommends people drive slower and put more distance between their vehicle and other drivers.



Unfortunately, some of the most common causes of windshield cracks and scratches are out of the control of the vehicle owner. Sunlight, severe weather conditions, and tree branches can all be culprits of windshield damage. These stress cracks should be addressed by a professional right away.



Many drivers do not realize it, but not every car repair company is adept at repairing and replacing windshields. If the windshield is too loose or is made of poor-quality glass, cracks can snake up the glass over time. For this reason, drivers should trust only expert glass companies with their windshield damage to protect the integrity of the glass.



