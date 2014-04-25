Fast Market Research recommends "Aldi Group in Retailing (World)" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Aldi, which leads the discounters channel globally, saw a slowdown in its performance over the review period, due to intensified competition from its main rival Schwarz, as well as price wars across grocery retail channels. This has pushed Aldi to further expand its store network internationally, and also to modernise its stores and improve its product offer. This represents a significant effort to sustain the company's growth, as the retailer usually has a conservative attitude to change.
Euromonitor International's Aldi Group in Retailing (World) company profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Retailing industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Aldi Group in Retailing (Germany)
- Retailing in Ireland
- Retailing in Belgium
- Retailing in Vietnam
- Global Online Retailing Market Size and Forecast to 2017
- The Future of Retailing in India to 2017
- Retailing in Switzerland
- Retailing in the United Kingdom
- The Future of Retailing in Brazil to 2017
- The Future of Retailing in France to 2017