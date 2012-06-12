Aldi in Germany: Local Profile

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report in Retailing Industry.



The retail industry in Germany has been affected by the Eurozone crisis and high inflation in the country, resulting in restricted consumer spending. However, the economy is relatively stable compared to many other European economies.



This is a comprehensive report covering Aldi’s operations in Germany. It offers insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics. The report provides detailed information on Aldi Germany’s operations and strategy. Additionally, it presents market shares and investment strategies of the company’s key competitors in the country.



Aldi Germany – Sales per Square Meter (US$ Million), 2006–2010



In FY2010, Aldi Germany recorded sales per square meter of US$10,901.6, which increased by 3.2% over the previous year. However, the sales per square meter of the company decreased at a CAGR of 3.0% during the review period.



