Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Aldi in Germany: Local Profile, 2013 market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This is a detailed report covering Aldi's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in Germany.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

This is a comprehensive report covering Aldi's operations in Germany. It offers an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics. The report also presents revenues and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Retail sales in the hypermarket, supermarket and hard-discounters channel are expected to rise by 2.3% in 2013 due to positive recovery signs in the EU (European Union), particularly Germany. The revival of the German economy is expected to be faster compared to other European countries, such as Spain and Italy, due to positive consumer confidence and stable political environment.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The report provides detailed information on Aldi's operations and strategy in Germany. Additionally, it presents revenues and the investment strategies of the company's key competitors.



Key Features and Benefits

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Aldi's operations in Germany and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.



The report presents Aldi's strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.



A unique table that presents the information of major retailers in Germany. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception in Germany.



An insightful analysis of Aldi in Germany, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.



The report provides revenue data for Aldi and its key competitors in Germany. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors, and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.



Key Market Issues

Weak consumer spending will hamper the revival of retail sales in the country.



Key Highlights

Aldi Germany began modernizing its 2,500 strong store chain which will be completed by the end of 2013.



The retailer plans to expand its health and beauty product offerings to cater to the increasing demand from health conscious consumers.



Companies Mentioned



Aldi Germany, Aldi



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144659/aldi-in-germany-local-profile-2013.html



Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

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