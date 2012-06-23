Aldi in Germany: Local Profile - New Market Research Report

New Retailing research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2012 -- This is a detailed report covering Aldi's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in Germany.
Introduction and Landscape
This is a comprehensive report covering Aldi's operations in Germany. It offers insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics.The report also presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The retail industry in Germany has been affected by the Eurozone crisis and high inflation in the country, resulting in restricted consumer spending. However, the economy is relatively stable compared to many other European economies.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides detailed information on Aldi Germany's operations and strategy. Additionally, it presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Aldi's operations in Germany and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.
The report presents Aldi's Germany strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.
A unique table presenting the information of major retailers in Germany. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count and year of inception in Germany.
An insightful analysis of Aldi Germany providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.
The report provides market share data of Aldi and its key competitors in Germany. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.
Key Highlights
Aldi plans to increase its focus on private labels to cater to the increased demand for low priced products.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Aldi Germany, Aldi GmbH & Co. oHG
