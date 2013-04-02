Alecia Hill Talks Candidly About Sex Leaving the Marriage in Her New Book Married Celibate and Saved

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- This courageous woman shares her story of her sexless marriage. In her book Married, Celibate, and Saved, Alecia speaks candidly about the things most couples are afraid to talk about, “Sex Leaving the Marriage.”



Sexless marriages are more common than one may think. In fact, some couples have been in sexless marriages for 5, 10, 15, and some even 20 years. Alecia met the man in her dream- literally, felt in love and got married. However, after being married for a short period, Alecia found herself living in a 12-year sexless marriage. Rather than masking her marriage as “the perfect marriage,” she faced the emotional, physical, and spiritual effects of sexlessness and directed them into productive channels.



Furthermore, she explores how a marriage becomes sexless, when one’s decided to stay, and having a fulfilling relationship with out sex. This story captures the true essence of what love is meant to be.



Alecia hope for readers is that other couples will gain support, courage and learn from her experiences that not all sexless marriages ends in divorce, and walk away with feeling like true love still exists. Truly her story is a test of love, patience, and faith. To learn more about the book go to www.atestoflove.tumblr.com. Married Celibate and Saved (ISBN 978-0-615-24641-3) is available at www.amazon.com, www.bn.com, www.booksamillion.com.



