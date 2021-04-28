Aleese Hughes Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Her Fantasy Murder Mystery

Branson, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2021 -- Aleese Hughes is an emerging American author, and she has proudly announced the launch of her upcoming young adult fantasy murder mystery series. The title of this new project is Inspector Mage: Blood on the Floor, and it is an ambitious combination of fantasy and murder mystery. To introduce this project to the world, Aleese Hughes has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and she is welcoming generous support and backing.



"This book is the first of my young adult fantasy murder mystery series, and it is set in a world very similar to ours in the 1920s America, but with magic." Said Aleese Hughes, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. According to the author, this is a very ambitious project and to self-publish this book, she needs as much support as she can get through Kickstarter.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/aleesehughes/inspector-mage-blood-on-the-floor-0 and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 2,500 and the author is offering a wide range of rewards including the signed copies of her work to the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Aleese Hughes

Aleese Hughes is an emerging author with the six books of her first book series published so far. Besides being an author, a wife, and a mother, she is also a trained singer, dancer, and actress. Her next project is a book series of young adult fantasy murder mystery called Inspector Mage: Blood on the Floor, and it will be released this fall.



