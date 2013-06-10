Alek Sandar - Debut Music Album This Summer

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Alek Sandar has revealed the release of several long-awaited musical collaborations.



After several months of DJing and performing in nightclubs in New York, Las Vegas, and LA, Alek Sandar, Bulgaro-German recording artist, is back in Europe to present his collaboration with the New York avant-garde sensation, Yozmit, and to release his debut music album this summer.



Alongside world-class celebrities such as Adam Lambert, Carmen Electra, and Fergie, Alek Sandar flew in from New York to the Vienna Life Ball (Austria), one of the biggest AIDS charity events in the world. Sandar, 25 years old and a music producer, and Yozmit performed “Manger Avec Moi,” a song written and produced in London by both artists earlier this year. They took the stage at “Bartschland” hosted by nightlife icon Susanne Bartsch during the Life Ball event this year. “From the Life Ball’s private jet to the after-party, we had a lot of fun! And I hope we’ve made great contributions to help fight one of humanities’ biggest enemies, HIV,” said Alek.



Right after the Life Ball event, Alek Sandar and Yozmit arrived in Sofia, Bulgaria, to participate in the first national Doma Art Festival. In addition to opening the official ceremony for the festival, Alek and Yozmit presented several multi-genre performances, including live concerts, DJ sets, audiovisual installations, a museum exhibition, improvised piano performances, and TV appearances in Bulgarian TV formats. The party will continue in London, where the two artists will perform at the infamous club, “The Box,” later this month.



In addition, Alek Sandar has revealed the release of several long-awaited musical collaborations. After the prerelease of “Baby” and “You and Me,” two EDM-pop tracks with Desislava (DESS) and the New York producer crew Boyplay, Balkan music lovers will also hear two ethno-dance compositions for the Bulgarian superstars Kamelia and DESS to be released next month.



Finally, Alek Sandar announces the release of his debut album this summer. He said that this project was written and recorded in New York and Sofia, Berlin; thus: “I worked on it with several international producers and am very excited to share it with the public,” he said. Visit Alek-Sandar.com today. Watch Alek Sandar’s latest video at: http://www.youtube.com/user/splendidsounds - Written by Splendid Sounds Records



Contact:

Splendid Sounds Records - C/O Management Team

Email: Management@splendidsoundsrecords.com

Strelitzer Strasse 16, 10115 Berlin