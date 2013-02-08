Alek Sandar Launches Wikipedia Page to Showcase Accomplishments

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- A new Wikipedia page has been launched to showcase the life of Aleksandar Nikolov, widely known as Alek Sandar, a Bulgarian music producer, songwriter, and recording artist. The page provides a chronological outline of Sandar’s early life, the beginning of his career, and achievements in recent years. It also includes details about his life in New York after moving to the USA in 2009.



Alek Sandar was born in Sofia, Bulgaria, in 1987. A vocalist and pianist, he formed the electro-pop duo Splendid Sounds with Jonathan Wuermeling in 2008, and the two went on to form the independent record label Splendid Sound Records in 2011. At the age of five, he played piano and sang in Radiodeca, a Bulgarian National Group, while at age eight, Sandar composed his first ballad. Soon after, he appeared on Kato Luvovete, a prestigious national TV show in his native country.



In the coming years, Alek Sandar performed voice-over work and, after moving to Germany, took acting classes and landed leading roles of the German National Theater Oldenburgisches Staatstheater. He also worked as a DJ at small clubs and parties in his spare time. At 14, Sandar set up a home studio. After high school, he went on to study International Business Management in Berlin, Paris, and New York.



After creating Splendid Sounds Records, Alek Sandar began his solo career as a singer, and released a debut single, Creature in Me, in 2012; the video for the single features Cirque Du Soleil artists and high fashion designs. In 2012, Alek Sandar released I Adore You and It Ain't Over, a duet with singer Dess / Desislava. He has also performed at the New York Music Festival and the New Music Seminar at Webster Hall. These achievements have been regarded highly in Bulgaria, where Sandar is sometimes referred to as “the male Lady Gaga."



The Wikipedia page provides further insight into Alek Sandar’s life. It also includes references to the Splendid Sounds Records website, Bulgarian media articles, an official website, and numerous other informational sources. To learn more about this up-and-coming artist, visit Alek Sandar’s Wikipedia profile today.



