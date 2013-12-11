Alenco, Inc. - alenconline.com - Kansas City Based Replacement Window Company Give Back to Habitat for Humanity

Lenexa, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Tis the season has a whole new meaning in 2013 for local home improvement business Alenco, Inc. For Alenco, this is the season of giving back. “We have a motto at the office; we are here to make good things happen for other people” says Allen Erskine President of Alenco, “And this is another way we intend to have that statement hold true.” Alenco, Inc. is located in Lenexa, KS a suburb of the Kansas City Metro. Their warehouse is home to hundreds of replacement windows some of which consist of mis-measures and mis-orders. This year, Alenco decided it was time to give back and their relationship with Habitat for Humanity seemed to be the best option. As of December 10, 2013, Alenco agreed to donate just over 200 replacement windows. With most of the windows being common sizes, Alenco believes they can go to good use.



Alenco’s storied history began way back in 1986 out of Olathe, KS. Our mindset from the beginning was to deliver the finest in Kansas City home improvement and beyond with our quality services. Since our inception, we have rapidly grown up to our present location in Lenexa, KS. Our 36,000 square foot building has more than enough room to contain our warehouse, production department, the entire administrative staff and one of the biggest showroom floors in the greater Kansas City area. How did we get there? We began by simply offering vinyl siding installation. Through those successes, we moved on towards creating a more comprehensive package for the exterior of our customer’s homes. After adding Thermal Industries vinyl windows to the mix, we were off and running. By 1994, we were building high-quality Sunrooms along with so much more. We've continually aimed to deliver the highest quality products which not only increase the allure of our customer’s home, but the overall value as well.



If you have any questions, comments or feedback, please contact us at 913-438-1902 or visit online at http://www.alenconline.com