Alenco Keeps Business Strong Through Relationship

What to "Like"...what not to "Like?" In a world of social media that is filled with questions such as: "Who has the most "likes"? "Did you post that on Facebook?" "Did you read that Tweet the other day?" Social media is perfect for getting information to the masses and getting it to them quick. But in many business owners' opinion, there is still no real proof on what it has done for their business.



Alenco, one of Kansas City's largest home improvement companies specializing in replacement windows, keeps their focus on building solid partnerships and relationships within the community. "It may be an older way of doing business, but forming real relationships is what has built Alenco...so that's what we will continue to do" says Owner/President Allen Erskine.



Alenco is a high end home improvement business with a large portion of their business being replacement windows in the Kansas City area. Alenco has found that by forming relationships with such business like local hardware stores and local grocery stores, they are able to be in front of home owners and form that bond face to face. Alenco realizes that they may not have a real grasp on what social media can do for them, but they also understand that when it comes to servicing one’s home…you want to look beyond the social media world to understand who the company is and what their values are. Abe Eller, General Manager, says it best: “We want to be able to tell homeowners our story; we are a local, family operated company that treats customers like family. And we stand behind everything we do.” And according to the staff at Alenco, there is no other way to express true passion…than face-to-face.



About Alenco

Alenco’s storied history began way back in 1986 out of Olathe, KS. Their mindset from the beginning was to deliver the finest in Kansas City home improvement and beyond with quality services. Since Alenco's inception, they have rapidly grown up to thier present location in Lenexa, KS. The 36,000 square foot building has more than enough room to contain their warehouse, production department, the entire administrative staff and one of the biggest showroom floors in the greater Kansas City area. How did they get there? They began by simply offering vinyl siding installation. Through those successes, they moved towards creating a more comprehensive package for the exterior of their customer’s homes. After adding Thermal Industries vinyl windows to the mix, Alenco was off and running. By 1994, they were building high-quality Sunrooms along with so much more. Alenco has continually aimed to deliver the highest quality products which not only increase the allure of customers' home, but the overall value as well.