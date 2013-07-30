Alenco Partners with Joyce for Sunrooms

Lenexa, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Alenco Inc. of Lenexa Kansas is proud to announce it’s alliance with Joyce Manufacturing of Cleveland, Ohio. Joyce Manufacturing is the nations leade3r in production of vinyl sunrooms. The Joyce “Oasis” line that Alenco has been awarded is a very upscale product. It puts together the energy efficiency low maintenance that are the key aspect of all vinyl building products.



The Oasis sunroom line also includes high tech window systems developed by Cardinal Glass, a leader in residential glass technologies. Steve Maxwell, sales manager at Alenco commented on the company’s new relationship with Joyce. “Alenco has been installing sunrooms in the Kansas City market for over twenty years and we’ve always strived to provide our customers with the finest products available. When we decided to enter into the vinyl sunroom market, we were forced to find a new manufacturer due to the fact that our partner of 20 years only produced aluminum product. Although leaving our old partner was hard, we were convinced that our customers deserved the very best and that vinyl was truly the future.”



The Alenco-Joyce partnership is destined to be a great partnership for both companies. It puts together one of the highest rated installation companies in the Midwest with twenty first century state-of-the-art product. Truly a win-win situation for all, especially the consumer.