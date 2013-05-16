Alenco Selected to Offer in-Store Design Center

Lenexa, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Alenco Home Improvement, headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, has been selected to participate in a newly created in-store home improvement concept within the nationally recognized Wal-Mart stores. Alenco has been offered the opportunity to open home improvement design centers at select Wal-Mart stores throughout the metro. The program will begin with the Wal-Mart store in Olathe, Kansas by mid-May 2013.



“We’ve known for a long time that Wal-Mart could become a great partner in offering home improvement services to their customers. We are very excited for the opportunity and honored they chose Alenco to roll the program out,” says General Manager, Abe Eller.



The in-store design center will give Alenco the opportunity to showcase all their products such as replacement windows, siding, sunrooms, kitchens and more. The hours of the store will be most days from 10am to 8pm. There will be an Alenco representative in the store to present products, answer questions, and direct customers in the proper direction.



This program shows that the Kansas City area is a real community driven place to do business. It’s not often that you see a larger corporation partnering with a local small business. It shows how much the Kansas City area has grown and why it’s considered one of the best places to operate a business.



About Alenco Home Improvement

Alenco’s history began way back in 1986 in Olathe, Kansas. That is part of why this local partnership is so significant. Alenco’s mindset from the beginning was to deliver the finest in Kansas City home improvement and beyond through quality services. Through those successes, Alenco has grown to become one of the largest most diverse home improvement companies in the Kansas City area. Alenco continues to initiate solid partnerships with local companies because they understand the importance of being in front of customers on a consistent basis.