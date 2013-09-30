Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Alenia Aermacchi North America, Inc.: Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Alenia Aermacchi North America, Inc.: Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Alenia Aermacchi North America, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Alenia Aermacchi North America, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Alenia Aermacchi North America, Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Alenia Aermacchi North America, Inc. (Alenia Aermacchi North America), formerly known as Alenia North America Inc., is a provider of commercial and military aircraft across the US and Canada. The company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies commercial and military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and aerostructures. It offers aircraft for maritime surveillance needs, warfare environment, cargo and jet training. Its key offerings include the C-27J multipurpose military cargo aircraft, the G222, a multi-mission, medium transport aircraft, the T-100 integrated training system, and the M-346. In addition, it offers maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for both military and civilian aircraft. The company operates as a subsidiary of Alenia Aermacchi and a part of the Finmeccanica Group. Alenia Aermacchi North America is headquartered in Washington, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Alenia Aermacchi North America, Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142838/alenia-aermacchi-north-america-inc-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###