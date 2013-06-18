"Alere Inc. Market Share Analysis" Published

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Alere Inc. Market Share Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Alere Inc. Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on Alere Inc.'s market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides Alere Inc. market share information in three key market categories - Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the key markets Alere Inc. operates in - In Vitro Diagnostics.
- Alere Inc.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - Australia, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, India, United States, Japan, Canada, China and Brazil.
- Alere Inc.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key market categories the company has presence in - Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America and Middle East and Africa.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- The company profile is also supplemented with a SWOT Analysis with in-depth information and analysis of the company's value proposition and the business climate it operates in.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, Alere Inc. operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company's shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.
- Support your overall business strategies by leveraging on the key data and information provided in the report, which includes but not limited to Alere Inc.'s market positions.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Siemens Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., bioMerieux S.A., Phadia AB (Inactive), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., DiaSorin S.p.A, PerkinElmer, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Eiken Chemical Co.,Ltd., Tosoh Corporation, ELITech Group, Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd., Biomedica Diagnostics Inc., Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd., Tulip Diagnostics (P) Ltd, Span Diagnostics Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Immucor, Inc., BioPorto Diagnostics A/S, Qiagen N.V., Gen-Probe Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hologic, Inc., Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co., Ltd., Cepheid, OraSure Technologies, Inc., Cellestis Limited, Genzyme Virotech GmbH, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., Kyokuto Pharmaceutical Industrial Co., Ltd., Himedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Laboratorios Conda, S.A., Laboratorios Britania S.A.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
